Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has said that a technical problem in a distribution pump in the south-western region of Jizan has resulted in a shortage of some oil products at petrol stations there, Saudi media reported Thursday.
Upon directives of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the ministry and Aramco are coordinating with other competent agencies to meet the demand for oil products in Jizan, the company said.
Aramco’s technical teams are working round the clock to fix the technical problem “as soon as possible” to resume providing regular oil supplies in Jizan.
“Supplies of oil products are returning gradually,” the company added.
The cause of the problem was not immediately clear.