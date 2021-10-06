Currently, there are 10 countries that are facing travel ban. They are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that faculty members and teachers at universities, colleges, schools, and vocational and technical institutes from countries facing the travel ban will be allowed direct entry into the Kingdom.

Scholarship students from these countries are also included in the categories of those permitted direct entry.

They need not spend 14 days in a third country during the period between departure from their countries and arrival in the Kingdom.

Those, who have not taken any doses of the vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia, shall remain in institutional quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom and they should take vaccination during their quarantine period, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the ministry.

The ministry’s decisions include the following categories of foreigners from the travel-banned countries:

1- Faculty members and the like in universities, colleges and institutes.

2- Teachers in general education.

3- Training Authority at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and training institutes.

4- Scholarship students.

Those who have received one dose of vaccine or have completed doses of the vaccine inside the Kingdom are exempt from the institutional quarantine.

This also applies to the companions of these categories of expatriates and their families, as well as employees in the public and private sectors.

The ministry also lifted the ban on travel for Saudi citizens under the age of 18 to Bahrain, with the application of the previously announced requirements for the travel of citizens.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior issued orders to allow direct entry of expatriates who have taken two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia to enter the Kingdom.