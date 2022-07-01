Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has said it has taken legal action against a company where a Saudi woman, applying for a job, said she had been asked personal questions during an interview.
The ministry’s spokesman Saad Al Hamad said on Twitter that regarding circulated reports that a Saudi citizen got personal questions during a job interview, monitoring teams tackled the case and “took legal measures towards the monitored violations”. The official did not give details.
Saudi media quoted the woman as complaining about what she said were personal questions posed to her during the interview at a private sector company.
She claimed that the questions focused on her appearance and the size of her eyes.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to provide jobs for its citizens and increasingly limited jobs in certain sectors to Saudis.