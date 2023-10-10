Cairo: Nine female schoolteachers were injured when a bus carrying them flipped over in Jazan in south-western Saudi Arabia, the second such accident reported in the kingdom in a week.
Two students were also wounded in the crash that happened Monday while the victims were on their way home after the end of the school day. The bus driver was injured too.
The bus turned over and rammed into a cement barrier that stopped it from falling into a ravine, relatives of the teachers told Saudi news website Akhbar24.
The teachers work in several local schools, they added.
The victims sustained various wounds including injuries in the back, head and foot.
One victim underwent a hand operation at a local hospital. Some were later discharged from the hospital. It is not clear yet what caused the bus to turn over.
Last week, a female schoolteacher was killed and five others injured in a road crash while they were on their way to their school in the city of Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.
The accident occurred after a vehicle carrying the schoolteachers crashed for an unspecified cause.
Two of the injured sustained serious wounds, two others had medium wounds while the fifth was reported in a stable condition, medics said.
In a separate accident also last week, nine female university students and a driver were injured after their microbus flipped over in the Tanomah governorate in south-western Saudi Arabia, Okaz newspaper reported.
The students were returning from their Teachers’ Training College when the accident happened, it added. One student and the microbus driver were seriously injured.
The new academic year started in Saudi Arabia in late August.