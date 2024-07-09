Dubai: Eight expatriates have been arrested in Riyadh and convicted of forming an organised gang to steal copper and electrical cables.

The Public Prosecution which investigated the group’s activities, which involved stealing electrical cables and hiding them in a rented property for future sale.

The court has handed down severe sentences of up to 10 years in prison to the individuals involved, after presenting substantial evidence of their criminal actions.

Upon completion of their sentences, the convicts are slated for deportation.