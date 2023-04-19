Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested two expatriates in the capital Riyadh for pursuing forgery of iqamas or residency permits for foreigners and driving licenses.
The suspects, who are Bangladeshi nationals, are also accused of dealing in the false documents.
Police said the pair had been arrested with forgery devices found in their possession.
They used a residential unit in Riyadh as a site for the unlawful business.
“They were arrested and legal procedures taken with them before referral to public prosecution,” police said without further details.
It was not immediately clear when they started the illegal business or how long they are residents in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of migrant workers.
Earlier this month, police said they had arrested eight illegal expatriates in Riyadh for touting unlawful campaigns targeting Muslims seeking to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah.
The suspects were Indian violators of the Saudi residency and labour law. They used four offices to promote fake Umrah campaigns with the intention of swindle and fraud.
Umrah usually peaks during Ramadan.
Saudi Arabia has tightened security at Mecca entrances to check official permits allowing holders to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, during Ramadan.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier said that only one Umrah is permitted during Ramadan to allow the largest numbers of Muslims to undertake the rites and ease congestion at the Grand Mosque.