Cairo: A total of 1,100 cases were registered last month for illegally transporting passengers at airports in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's transport authorities have said.

The violations were detected during massive inspection campaigns by the Transport General Authority (TGA) in cooperation with the Interior Ministry and other competent agencies in the kingdom.

TGA said the campaigns aimed to curb unlicensed practices, upgrade levels of services offered to passengers, help travellers benefit from options available at airports, and encourage them to deal with licensed transporters to ensure a safe and reliable travel experience.

Unlicensed transport of passengers at Saudi airports is punishable with fines up to SR5,000 and impounding the vehicle used in the violation.

TGA stressed the importance of the transporters' compliance with regulations, vowing continued inspection campaigns to detect violators.

To this end, TGA launched the "Don't Ride with the Non-Licensed" campaign seeking to raise awareness about the importance of dealing with licensed transporters and promoting safe transportation options to and from Saudi Arabia’s airports.

Other Saudi government agencies engaged in the campaign include the Interior Ministry, Public Prosecution, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and MATARAT Holding Company.