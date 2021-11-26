Cairo: Saudi Arabia will host an annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) next month, a Kuwaiti newspaper, citing diplomatic sources.
The summit will be held in Riyadh on December 8-10 with the participation of the GCC leaders, Al Rai added.
Economic issues will top the summit agenda, mainly “strategic and integration” projects in the fields of investment and development, the sources added without details.
“The 41st Gulf summit held earlier this year was geared towards completing studies and projects to reach economic unity between the Cooperation Council countries by the year 2025,” a source said.
There was no immediate official comment in Riyadh.
Besides Saudi Arabia, the GCC comprises the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.
In January, Saudi Arabia hosted in its city of AlUla a GCC summit that ended a lengthy dispute between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt had severed diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar in mid-2017.