Cairo: A Kuwaiti government decision allowing governorates in the country to receive donations from abroad has drawn sharp criticism from several Kuwaiti lawmakers.
The contested decision allows the Kuwaiti governorates to receive overseas donations and gifts to launch and upgrade projects or revamp services.
The government said such donations “should not harm the country’s unity and sovereignty, society’s stability or violate Islamic values”.
Some MPs have slammed the decision.
“Kuwait has been and is still a leader in offering donations and helping poor and disaster-stricken countries,” said MP Fayez Al Jamhur.
“Brother Prime Minister, soiling Kuwait’s reputation is rejected. You can retrieve the looted money and make use of state resources, thus do without getting charity from benefactors,” he added, according to Al Rai newspaper.
MP Osama Al Chahin condemned the decision as mistaken and faulty. “It is also risky and harmful to national sovereignty and dignity,” he said. “A correction must be made immediately by scrapping this unwarranted loophole,” he added.