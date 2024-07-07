Malhya Ahmed and her daughter Mariam are pursuing their education journey in the same course to gain knowledge, literacy skills, and learn how to read the Quran amid support from their teachers.

The two women are serious about the experience and have shown a “passion for learning,” teacher Ayasha Al Zelae was quoted by the Saudi news portal Sabq as saying.

“Spirit of positive competitiveness has made their journey for knowledge meaningful as they display high readiness for learning,” she added.

Saudi media has recently carried stories of people resuming their studies in the kingdom after a long absence from the class.

Last year, Saudi schoolteacher Hassan Al Eissi said he was elated for teaching his father at a summer literacy course at a government-run centre in the Saudi coastal city of Al Qunfudhah.