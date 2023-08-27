Dubai: Journeying through odd jobs, financial constraints and the challenges of integrating work with studies, Saudi Thamer bin Saleh Al Khamis has come a long way.

Once a security guard in Saudi Arabia, today, he boasts a master’s degree in Robotics and Intelligent Systems from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Recounting his journey, Thamer said: “My unwavering commitment to education was the driving force. Life’s battles were strenuous, yet my resolve, perseverance, faith, and sheer willpower saw me through.”

Initiating his career in 2014 as a security guard at King Fahd Specialist Hospital’s Maternity and Children’s department in Dammam, Thamer never gave up his passion for learning.

He picked up English from a multilingual colleague, fuelling his educational aspirations further.

Thamer enrolled at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in Khobar in 2016. The tuition fees were steep, but with grit, determination and some assistance from family and friends, he persevered.

He recollects: “The journey was fraught with hardships. Yet, patience and the overwhelming support from my surroundings kept me going.”

The dream almost derailed amidst administrative challenges, but his undying spirit connected him to the right resources during the pandemic, landing him exemptions and support from the University.

In 2020, Thamer celebrated a victory – not just of his own, but of every dreamer’s undying spirit, as he graduated with second honors.

This was followed by a scholarship in Robotics and Autonomous Intelligent Systems at the prestigious King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

A beacon of hope, Thamer aspires to contribute ingeniously to his nation’s engineering sector, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.