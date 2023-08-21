1 of 10
The custom boats made from corrugated cardboard and duct tape, must fit at least two people and compete in a set of heats, racing from Derby Beach to a buoy and back to the beach to win prizes.
US National Park Service Rangers during the race.
Competitors race during the Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta as part of the at Salem Merry-time Fest in Salem, Massachusetts on August 19, 2023. The custom boats made from corrugated cardboard and duct tape, must fit at least two people and compete in a set of heats, racing from Derby Beach to a buoy and back to the beach to win prizes.
A competitor carries their boat to the starting line.
A team goes overboard as their boat sinks.
