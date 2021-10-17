Cairo: Saudi municipal authorities in the Red Sea city of Jeddah closed a recently opened restaurant for Asian food after the eatery was found to have committed several violations, including preparing meals in a bathroom, a local newspaper said.
Workers at the restaurant, which opened only a month ago amid a lot of fanfare and publicity, were caught cutting meat, poultry and vegetables for the meals in a bathroom while an apartment located in the vicinity was used as a makeshift warehouse, Okaz reported.
Inspection teams also seized dirty utensils, registered low cleanliness standards among workers and spotted cockroaches in the place, according to the report.
Uncovered food stuffs were also seized, prompting municipal inspectors to destroy around 600 kilograms of food deemed unfit for human consumption and closing down the site.