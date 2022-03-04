Cairo: The first group of Thai Muslim pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia this week since both countries restored full diplomatic ties earlier this year, a local newspaper has reported.
The pilgrims arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, Okaz said.
They flew into the kingdom aboard a flight operated by the Saudi national carrier, Saudia, from Bangkok.
They were welcomed upon arrival by officials from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the airport, the report said. The number of the group was not given.
The Saudi Airlines earlier this week relaunched its flights between the kingdom and Thailand, less than two months after both countries restored full diplomatic ties in around 32 years.
“Among advantages of restoration of full diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand is the return of direct flights that allow pilgrims to fly to the kingdom and facilitate their arrival procedures,” said Hani Al Omeiri, a member of the Saudi national Hajj and Umrah committee.
In January, Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and to exchange ambassadors.
The move was agreed during a landmark official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.