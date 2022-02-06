Dubai: A renowned medical group in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh has terminated the services of a newly-contracted doctor for writing offensive remarks against Saudi Arabia on social media, local media reported.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group issued a statement, stressing its keenness to preserve the name and reputation of Saudi Arabia and its leaders, adding that it will not tolerate anyone who offends the Kingdom in any way whatsoever.

“With reference to what has been circulated on social media about one of the Arab doctors recently contracted with one of the group’s companies, it has been decided to terminate the service of the doctor for writing insulting remarks on social media. The doctor will be deported when the deportation procedures are complete,” the statement reads.

In a similiar case last week, a Jordanian-Palestinian expat was dismissed and deported from Saudi Arabia for insulting the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) said that the expat, who posted offensive tweets about Saudi Arabia, was expelled by the company he was working for.

The MHRSD’s clarification came after offensive tweets from the Jordanian expat went viral on social media. His tweets insulted and accused Saudi Arabia.

According to Al Arabiya, MHRSD spokesman Saad Al Hammad stated that the company in which the Jordanian expatriate was working said that it fired him as soon as it became aware of his offensive tweets.

The spokesman noted that he has traveled to his country on a final exit visa.

The company in which the Jordanian resident was working issued a statement responding to his allegations, pointing out that the expatriate worked in the company for only one day. He was employed in the company’s branch inside the Kingdom on February 1, 2022. He left Saudi Arabia the next day.

“We will not tolerate violators who breach work regulations, whether they are establishments or individuals, and will not condone any legal violations,” MHRSD warned.