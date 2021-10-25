A PCR test for COVID-19. Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia topped the G20 in the COVID-19 test index, by completing more than 30 million PCR tests, which contributes to limiting the spread of the epidemic globally, local media reported.

The PCR test for COVID-19 is a molecular test that analyzes upper respiratory specimen, looking for genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Among G20 states, Saudi Arabia also ranked first in terms of the speed in outing the results of the COVID-19 medical tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry added it was striving to achieve 100 per cent in bringing out the results within 24 hours after collecting samples.

The Kingdom is one of the first countries in the world to ensure laboratory testing for the virus, as it has prepared and equipped the national laboratory at the Saudi Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya), which is the only referral laboratory for examining coronavirus cases.

The ministry launched the Tetamman clinics in various regions of the Kingdom to serve those wishing to check their health when they feel symptoms of coronavirus such as a high temperature or respiratory problems. It is possible to go directly to these clinics without prior appointment after registering on the Tetemman app. These clinics also operate around-the-clock while some of them for 16 hours and seven days a week.

The Taakad (make sure) drive-through testing centers operate across the Kingdom to facilitate testing of people.

The ministry said 47 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 548,252.

It added 36 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 537,282.