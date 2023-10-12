Cairo: Education authorities in central Saudi Arabia have ordered a three-day suspension of classes in six schools and a shift to online teaching after viral infection cases were detected.
The suspension, which took effect from Tuesday, was ordered by the education department in Al Mithnab governorate, part of Al Qassim region, in response to an alert from health authorities in the area of Northern Kharma about spread of a seasonal flu viral infection among students and teachers of the schools.
The schools, where classes were suspended, are being sterilised, and in-person classes will resume on Sunday.
The virus, which hit these schools, is seasonal and that the shift to online teaching came after a rise in infection cases.
On the first day of infection, around 140 cases were recorded and 70 others on the following day. Sources put the total infection cases among students and teachers at 300.
Health authorities in Al Qassim, meanwhile, said the infection is not a cause of worry and seasonal. “The decision to suspend classes is discretionary,” it added, according to Okaz.
On August 20, more than 6 million students returned to their schools across Saudi Arabia after the end of their summer break.
The three-semester school year in the kingdom is spread over 38 weeks and features 60-day different holidays, in addition to a 68-day summer break.
According to an official schedule, the first semester runs until November 16. The second is due to begin 10 days later and runs until February 22, while the third will start on March 3 and end on June 10.