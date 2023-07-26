Cairo: Saudi Manal Al Luhaibi has been appointed as the director-general of education in the Saudi port governorate of Jeddah, becoming the first Saudi woman to hold this post in the kingdom, which is witnessing a vigorous drive to empower women.
Al Luhaibi has been appointed in the post by virtue of a decree issued by Saudi Minister of Education Youssef Al Bunyan.
Al Luhaibi, a holder of a university degree in Sharia sciences, had previously served in several posts. She worked as a Sharia science teacher, an education supervisor, a head of the Sharia science section, a supervisor at the school development unit, director of education office in central Jeddah, director of education supervision department and assistant director-general for education affairs.
Al Luhaibi expressed appreciation for giving her the chance to contribute to developing education in the kingdom through her new job.
During her career, she has presented working papers to several education conferences and forums. She also attended several international and local training and development courses
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has pursued a high-profile drive to empower women in different walks of life as part of dramatic changes in the kingdom.
In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.
In another move enhancing women’s empowerment, Saudi Arabia allowed women to travel without a male guard’s approval and to apply for a passport, easing long-time controls on them.
Two female ambassadors were among 11 Saudi envoys, who took the oath of office before King Salman bin Abdulaziz in January.
Manal Al Luhaibi. (Photo: The Jeddah Education Directorate)