Cairo: An annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 5, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The GCC leaders will attend the summit that will not be held virtually, Al Rai newspaper added, citing Kuwaiti diplomatic sources.
The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
Topping the agenda of the coming summit will be ending a dispute that erupted in 2017 between a Saudi-led quartet and Qatar, according to the sources.
“Gulf reconciliation is expected to top the agenda after recent developments in this file,” the sources said.
In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
Kuwait has since been leading mediation efforts to resolve the row.
Earlier this month,Kuwait announced that “fruitful” talks have recently been held to end the rift and that all parties are eager to reach final agreement amid growing optimism about a diplomatic breakthrough.