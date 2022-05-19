Doha: The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the Cabinet’s regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.
Following the meeting, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Sulaiti issued the following statement: At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet mourned with great sadness and sorrow late president of UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was a symbol of wisdom, moderation, and sincerity in the service of his country and nation.
The Cabinet expressed its sincere condolences to the honourable Al Nahyan family and to the government and people of the brotherly UAE, asking God Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the great deceased, and for the brotherly UAE further growth, prosperity, and progress, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.