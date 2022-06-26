Al Wardi said he was only thinking of saving the children death and was fervently praying to God to help him save them. “I was resisting the force of the flow and shouting out to the children at the top of my voice asking them not to panic and look around them for anything stable: either a pillar or a tree to hold on to, but to no avail. I somehow reached them and as soon as I touched them, tears began rolling out of their eyes. I hugged them, comforted them asking them all the while not to worry. I will carry you out of the valley, but the younger child, perhaps unsure about my assurances blurted out: “I don’t want to drown and die, please save me.”