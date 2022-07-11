Dubai: An expat family of eight members was swept away by strong waves in Al Mughsayl area of Dhofar Governorate in Oman on Sunday, local media reported.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said it managed to rescue only three of them and are looking for the five.
In a statement, the CDAA said the family was having fun at Al Mughsayl beach in Dhofar Governorate when they were swept away by the strong waves.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the family was swept away by the waves.
The royal Omani police said they are also searching for the five Asian family members, including three children in Al Mughsail area.
Following the increasing reports of people going missing, Oman has temporarily closed all tourist sites across the Sultanate due to the unstable weather conditions.