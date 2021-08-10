The Khareef or the monsoon season in the region, which goes on till August-end, is a popular time for the visitors to flock to this scenic place that boasts of a salubrious weather. Image Credit: File photo

Muscat: A swarm of tourists is descending on the southern region of Oman, commonly known as Dhofar with its principal city Salalah, as the annual Khareef season is in full swing.

The Khareef or the monsoon season in the region, which goes on till August-end, is a popular time for the visitors to flock to this scenic place that boasts of a salubrious weather.

Ghanim Mohammad, a tourist guide in Salalah, told Gulf News that hotels and service apartments are booked to capacity till end of this month. “This year has brought back the seasonal visitors once again after a long hiatus. With mandated conditions to visit the Dhofar region like compulsory jabs for international visitors and at least one jab for citizens from other regions, the coast is clear with necessary precautions. Additionally, the frequent patrols by the Royal Oman Police force to check for gatherings, has brought about a certain disciplined code of conduct in visitors.”

Mohammad Tawhid, a businessman based in Muscat, who is in Salalah now says that the city’s popular places of attraction have become a hive of activity with people enjoying the outdoor misty weather that remains misty throughout the day.

Tawhid, an active social worker of the Bangladeshi community in Oman, says people from other regions of the Sultanate have resorted to road trip to reach Salalah this time around. “We found the traffic getting thick from the half-way point itself, which is near Haima town. The roads are very good but as the weather kicks up unexpected sandstorm it gets a little difficult to maintain speed.”