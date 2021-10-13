Muscat: While relief efforts to reinstate public facilities in Khaboura in Batinah region in Oman are in full swing, an unlikely victim was reported to be injured. The Environment Authority Oman spoke about a striped eagle that was reported as injured by a citizen of the region.
The Environment Authority Oman said on its social media channels that specialists from the Environmental Control Department in the North Al Batinah Governorate were able to treat the injured striped eagle.
The EA Oman has been running several proactive environmentally friendly schemes to spread awareness on the sustenance of natural resources in Oman including the flora and fauna.