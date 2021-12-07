Dubai: A 740-km highway linking Saudi Arabia and Oman was officially opened on Tuesday, cutting land travel time by 16 hours. The motorway was inaugurated on the second day of the visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Oman.
Travelling by land between Saudi Arabia and Oman is now much easier after the highway linking the two countries has been finally open. The desert road project had been delayed for years.
The road stretches through some of the toughest terrains in the world. The highway passes through the Empty Quarter and Al Ahsa governorate in Saudi Arabia. The length in Oman is about 160km, while 580km is in the Kingdom.
The road starts from Ibri, a town in south-west Oman, and ends in Al Ahsa in east Saudi Arabia, saving 16 hours of travel time compared with the existing road.
The motorway was originally scheduled for completion in 2014, but was delayed because of technical issues.