Dubai: Oman Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced it will fine airline operators if they carry any passenger who has not met the COVID-19 travel requirements to enter the Sultante, local media reported.
The CAA stressed carriers must notify passengers, prior to arrival, to prepare the documents for verification by the immigration authorities and airport staff.
“Aircraft operators will be fined too if they carry any passenger who has not made the travel requirements to the Sultanate of Oman,” CAA made it clear.
This comes as Oman is witnessing an increase in new infections after the Ministry of Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.
However, no deaths have been recorded but health authorities urged the public to be cautious and follow precautionary measures.
Oman recorded two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, while there are also 12 suspected cases of the virus, something which forced the Supreme Committee to impose tougher measures, including the ban on gatherings, holding marriage celebrations and mourning at mosques, halls and other public places