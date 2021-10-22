Dubai: A school student has been admitted to hospital after being forgotten in a school bus for hours, Omani media reported.
The incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light when the family of the student reported her disappearance.
The Ministry of Education has ordered investigation after the student was forgotten on the school bus for several hours in Muscat Governorate.
In a statement, the Ministry said “we will not tolerate this negligence and we will take legal measures against violators.”
The Royal Oman Police have also taken action and arrested the bus driver and its supervisor on charges of negligence.