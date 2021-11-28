Muscat: The extended weekend in Oman saw people thronging marinas in the capital Muscat as well as beaches to enjoy the day with family and friends.
The three marinas in the capital — Barr Al Jissah Marina, Bander Al Rowdha Marina and Mouj Marina — had tour operators offering a variety of boating packages.
The packages start from 15 riyal per person and differ according to the facilities provided, the size of the group, and services chosen. For exclusive ride in a fancy sleek boat, the prices can go up to 35 riyal per person.
Marina Bander Al Rowdha, one the long-standing marinas in Oman, was thick with holiday revellers on the second day of the holiday. Apart from the tour operators, there were also owners of yachts moored in the marina with their families out for an experience in the open sea.
A vast majority of the general public seen in these marinas had opted for a half-day dolphin watch-package that promises sighting of bottlenose dolphins that are commonly sighted in the sea around the capital and other parts in sea of Oman.
Another popular ride for big Omani families and group of friends was the motorized dhow cruise. The big traditional boat with high hull can carry up to 50 passengers and operates normally with an upper and a lower deck.
Secluded beaches such as Bander Khairan saw a record turnout with many private yachts and chartered dhows anchored in waters close to coast. Banana boat ride, jet-ski and paddle boats were clearly the choices for the holiday crowd.
Oman residents are enjoying a four-day weekend from Friday — Monday, including the National Day holidays.