Dubai: Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree granting Omani citizenship to 300 expats, marking the first batch to receive citizenship this year. The Omani Nationality Law outlines criteria for obtaining citizenship and conditions under which it may be revoked.
According to the law, citizenship may be granted to individuals born in or outside Oman with an Omani parent, those born to unknown parents in Oman, and those born in Oman with a father who has lost Omani nationality.
Foreigners can apply for naturalisation if they meet specific conditions, including being an adult proficient in Arabic reading and writing, having a continuous legal residence of at least 20 years (or 10 years if married to an Omani woman), displaying good conduct, and having a legitimate means of livelihood.
Once citizenship is granted, the individual must take an oath before the judiciary. Exceptions can be made by a special Royal Decree without adhering to the naturalisation conditions.
Foreign women married to Omani men can apply for citizenship after five years of marriage and residency in Oman.
Except with a Royal Decree’s permission, Omanis cannot have dual citizenship.
An individual may lose Omani nationality if they acquire foreign nationality contrary to the law or engage in actions that are against Oman’s interests. Omani nationality can be stripped by a Royal Decree under specific circumstances, such as acquiring citizenship through fraud, working for a foreign country, or acting in the interest of an enemy state.