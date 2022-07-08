Dubai: An Asian expat has died while seven others were rescued due to heavy rains that lashed Oman yesterday, local media reported.
According to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), the body of the expat was found in a valley in Al Hamra. “He resided in Jabal Shams,” CDAA said.
Meanwhile, Oman police announced that three children under the age of ten have died after drowning in a flooded valley in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Royal Oman Police said: “Two children, one aged 9 and the other 10, drowned in the Wilayat of Rustaq in Wadi Al Sahtan, and their bodies were pulled out by citizens. In a separate incident, a 6-year-old child drowned in Wadi Bani Awf in the Wilayat of Rustaq.”
Oman has been witnessing heavy rainfall in many parts of the country and according to the weather department, the rains will continue until Saturday ranging between 20-80 millimeters.
The heavy rains have reportedly caused serious damages to some streets where a portion of Wadi Al Sahtan Road has collapsed due to the flow of the valleys in the Wilayat of Rustaq, South Al Batinah Governorate.