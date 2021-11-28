Muscat: Several regions in Oman, including Muscat, are likely to experience scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms, for two days from tomorrow, following a low-pressure formation approaching the Sultanate from Monday,
The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre at Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the weather will remain cloudy over the governorates of Musandam, North and South Batinah, Muscat, South Sharqiyah, and over the Al Hajar Mountains, that are likely to experience rain. The mountain ranges will experience winds and hail that could cause streams, accumulating into wadis, leading to flash floods.
The sea condition will be moderate with waves rising to a maximum of two metres. The Civil Aviation Authority called on citizens and residents to take precautions during rains and the flow of valleys. The CAA has urged people to check the condition of the sea before venturing for any activity and to check the official handles for weather-alerts and warnings.