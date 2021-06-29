Oman has seriously implemented the Omanisation drive to provide employment opportunities for Omanis. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Muscat: Oman is sparing no effort in its drive to provide employment opportunities for Omanis.

As per the June monthly report of Oman’s NCSI (National Centre for Statistics and Information), the expatriate population currently stands at 1,739,401, less by almost 157,000 from last year. Between May and April this year, the expatriate population went down by another 18,000. Overall, the numbers fell by almost 12 per cent, including private and government sectors, in comparison to previous year.

The maximum fall of expat workers is indicated in the government sector by NCSI report, with a 23 per cent fall in the numbers as compared to last year. Among the expatriate workforce in Oman, Bangladeshis come first in numbers followed by Indians and Pakistanis.

‘Many expats have left’

Soman Shashikumaran Menon, who was working with a leading automobile distributor in Oman for over 25 years, said: “The last couple of months up till now continue to see a steady exodus of expatriates from Oman, either due to their contract not being renewed or due to terminations. Certain companies are ruthless while some others have a more humane approach. I am on my way out as I was told that my company doesn’t want to renew my residency card as I am nearing 60. I am now 58 and I am happy to be going back to India, though not with the way it has ended.”

Soman said since last year, many expatriates lost jobs due to the pandemic when private companies cut their expatriate work force by the thousands. A majority of expatriates in Oman work for private companies.

Last month there was an announcement by the Oman government that it will provide 32,000 jobs for Omanis during 2021. Among them 12,000 jobs were in the government’s civil and military establishments in accordance with the actual needs of different departments.

‘We need expats to boost our economy’

Shaddad Al Musalmy, a noted journalist and writer in Oman, said there was a need to classify the unemployed workforce and look at what the capabilities and qualifications of the youth are and then look at Oman’s Vision 2040. “This will help locate projects that can be activated as soon as possible so that adequate training can be given to Omani candidates to take the jobs as the projects take shape.

“The Royal directive to support the wages of new Omani entrants to the labour market in the private sector by an amount of RO 200 provided that the employer bears the difference in the salary agreed upon, for 15,000 job opportunities for a period of two years, is a good move and will boost the economy while helping the private sector to employ more Omanis. However, replacing all foreigners is not a solution. We need more people to have a more sustainable economy. Who will live in the apartments? Who will do shopping in stores? Who will stay at the hotels? Who will go to private clinics? The solution is to get more projects into the country, as quickly as possible.”

‘Exodus’