Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Oman has said it will start issueing tourist visas to India from October 15. India is one of the most visited countries among Omanis for medical and educational purposes. Recreational tourism to India is also on an uptick, especially to places like Goa, Bangalore, Kochi and Delhi.
While the tourist visas for groups will open on October 15, for individual tourists the same will open from November 15 of this year. E-tourist visa can be applied through the link https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/, and regular visa can be applied only through BLS International Services in Oman. Apart from the regular tourist visa fee, the applicants will also have to bear the fee levied by BLS for this service.
Existing valid e-tourist visa or regular visa issued prior to October 15 this year will remain suspended, as per the circular issued through the Indian embassy. Necessarily, in such cases, all foreign tourists will have to seek fresh visas. The e-tourist visa as well as regular visa will be issued for 30 days with single entry. Indian government has also said the first 500,000 tourist visas issued will be on a gratis basis, applicable to one per tourist.
COVID-19 protocols and guidelines shall be strictly adhered to by the foreign nationals visiting India.