Muscat: Oman has given government and private employees until September 30 to get inoculated against COVID-19.
Oman’s Government Communications Centre said that September 30 will be the last day for staff who have been vaccinated with only one dose, working in offices, be it government or private, to enter the premises.
Similarly, customers and visitors to these establishments have until October 14 to get fully jabbed with the approved COVID-19 vaccines, after which they will not be allowed into the premises. “For customers and visitors who are vaccinated with a single dose to enter government offices and private sector facilities, and for public transport users, the deadline is extended until October 14, 2021,” the centre said in a statement.
Oman has made it compulsory since September 1, to allow entry to offices across Oman, as well as to public places such as restaurants, hotels, shops and malls for only those have completed their full course of vaccination.
Nearly 2,504,214 people in Oman, have been vaccinated according to the Ministry of Health, which translates to 70.5 per cent of the population. The number of cases have also been declining steadily in Oman with only six cases reported in the last 24 hours.