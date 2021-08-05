Muscat: Oman’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.6 per cent with 797 recoveries of COVID-19 patients in a span of 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health’s report. The MoH also reported that another 293 fresh cases of COVID -19 were reported in the country over the last one day, with 30 patients admitted to hospitals.
Vaccination for those above 13 years is in full swing across the Sultanate. Over the last two months various new target groups were added for COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Private clinics and hospitals in coordination with the Ministry of Health were also inducted into the vaccination programme that increased the coverage and pace of vaccination across the Sultanate.
Oman is currently on a partial curfew with a ban on individual and vehicular movement from 10pm till 4am. The ban also implies closure of all commercial activities including malls, super markets, gyms, and coffee shops during the curfew time.
Strict surveillance continues on all commercial establishments, especially hotels and restaurants, to ensure adherence to mandatory measures such as social distancing, restaurant capacity and other safety measures, with penalties ranging from fines to closure, being imposed on the offenders.