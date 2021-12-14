Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Health has announced the detection of first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant, local media reported.
The ministry said two citizens have returned from abroad. “Their condition is stable and are subject to epidemiological investigation,” the ministry added.
Over the past few months, Oman has been reporting a significant downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infections. As many as 17 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Oman in the past 24 hours and 0 COVID-19 deaths.
This brings the total number of positive CIVID-19 cases to 30,4741 in the Sultanate.
Oman’s ministry called on residents and citizens who are yet to take the vaccine to do sO, saying that no side effects or severe complications were recorded as a result of receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the Sultanate.
“Oman has not recorded any side effects or severe complications as a result of receiving the vaccine of all types approved in the Sultanate since the beginning of the campaign. Completing the prescribed vaccine doses will protect you and your community,” the ministry said in a statement.
Oman has now become the fifth GCC country to confirm the detection of the Omicron variant.