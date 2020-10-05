Oman Air will resume flights to three Indian cities on October 8, with two flights a week from Muscat to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi, the airline said in a statement.
Flights to and from Delhi will depart and arrive in each city on Mondays and Wednesdays. Flights to and from Mumbai will connect on Sundays and Thursdays.
Flights connecting Muscat and Kochi will depart and arrive in each city on Sundays and Thursdays. These flight schedules are valid from October 8 to 24.
“Passengers are encouraged to visit omanair.com, the airline’s Call Centre and offices or travel agents for additional information about these flights and related travel requirements,” the airline said.
“Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while passengers boarding and exiting the aircraft, which are carefully sanitized after each flight.
Passengers planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.
Travellers leaving Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements during their flights, which are available on omanair.com.
Passengers travelling to India should ensure that they are aware of official requirements to enter the country.