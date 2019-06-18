Washington: The United States military on Monday released new photos incriminating Iran in last week’s attacks on oil tankers in Gulf waters.
One of the photos shows what the Pentagon described as “the remnants of the magnetic attachment device of (an) unexploded limpet mine” placed on one of the tankers. The US says an Iranian patrol boat removed the mine.
“Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine,” the Pentagon said in a statement accompanying the pictures.
