A U.S. military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17, which is says was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran on June 13, shows personnel that the Pentagon says are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese owned commercial motor tanker. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: The United States military on Monday released new photos incriminating Iran in last week’s attacks on oil tankers in Gulf waters.

One of the photos shows what the Pentagon described as “the remnants of the magnetic attachment device of (an) unexploded limpet mine” placed on one of the tankers. The US says an Iranian patrol boat removed the mine.

A U.S. military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17, which is says was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran on June 13, shows mine blast damage to M/T Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese-owned commercial motor tanker. Image Credit: Reuters

“Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine,” the Pentagon said in a statement accompanying the pictures.

This image released on June 17, 2019 by the US Department of Defense in a press release is presented as a new evidence incriminating Iran in the June 13 tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman. Image Credit: AFP
A U.S. military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17 shows what the Pentagon says is a view of internal hull penetration and blast damage sustained from a limpet mine attack on the starboard side of the Japanese owned motor tanker Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman. Image Credit: Reuters
A U.S. military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17, which is says was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman on June 13, shows members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard leaving after removing an unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese-owned commercial motor tanker. Image Credit: Reuters
This image released on June 17, 2019 by the US Department of Defence in a press release is presented as a new evidence incriminating Iran in the June 13 tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman. Image Credit: AFP