An oil tanker after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, on June 13, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

First there were the attacks on the oil tankers near the coast of Fujairah and just last week the attacks on the oil tankers in the Sea of Oman. These terrorist attacks, while inflicting minimal damage, have enormous consequences and should concern the entire international community.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Saturday has called upon allies to help confront regional threats through peaceful means — and by spreading values of tolerance and success. In a statement, Shaikh Abdullah said: “We depend on friendly nations to confront with us the fascist regimes that seek to destroy the region through peaceful means, spreading values of tolerance and success. Together, we can prevail over darkness. The attacks on four oil tankers in the UAE’s territorial waters are evidence that we have identified as underwater explosions, utilising sophisticated technologies. These capabilities are not present in illegal non-state groups. These are disciplined processes carried out by a state.”

Tensions are flaring and these attacks should not be taken lightly. Approximately 30 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, so attacks on maritime traffic there should concern everyone. - Gulf News

The evidence is overwhelmingly pointing to Iranian regime who has a sordid history of backing proxy militant groups in the region to carry out its dirty work. With Iran’s economy reeling under reimposed US sanctions, the regime has made irresponsible threats to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to Iran’s threats, the US is sending a US war carrier and bomber squad to the Arabian Gulf to ostensibly protect its assets and shield its Gulf allies from any attack. Tensions are flaring and these attacks should not be taken lightly. Approximately 30 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, so attacks on maritime traffic there should concern everyone.

It is clear that the potential of an escalation is getting closer, but it is also clear that all the major players, including Iran, do not want war. But because of skyrocketing tensions, it is incumbent that all parties exercise caution and restraint going forward. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has said that while Riyadh wants peace, the kingdom will not take such attacks sitting down.