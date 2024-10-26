Watch: Violent brawl between man and woman in Kuwait mall goes viral

Dubai: A shopping mall in Kuwait became the scene of a violent altercation between a man and a young woman, resulting in injuries to the woman and the subsequent escape of the attacker, who was later apprehended.

Both individuals were seen lying on the ground during the scuffle, which occurred late Thursday evening in a rare public confrontation between the genders.

The incident, captured on video by an onlooker, showed the man and the woman — both dressed in traditional Kuwaiti attire — engaged in a physical fight, with both sprawled across the floor.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate on social media platforms, where opinions were divided. Some sided with the man, while others expressed support for the woman, despite the unclear circumstances that led to the confrontation.

On Friday, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced that security forces in Al Ahmadi Governorate had managed to apprehend the man, described as the "assailant," after he initially evaded capture.

In a statement, the ministry added that the woman was in good health and had been discharged from the hospital following treatment, denying earlier rumours that she had sustained serious injuries or fallen into a coma.