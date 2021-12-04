Dubai: Two Bangladeshi citizens have been arrested in Kuwait for practising the medical profession with fake university certificates, Kuwaiti media reported.
Acting on a tipoff, Farwaniya police caught Bangladeshi doctor and nurse red-handed while treating people in their apartment in Al Hasawi area, which they turned it into an unlicensed clinic to 'treat' patients.
According to Al Qabs newspaper, the two suspects have been under surveillance for three days.
Upon raiding the apartment, the police caught the two suspects red-handed and found large quantities of drugs in their flat. During interrogation, the duo admitted that most of their customers are violators of residency laws and repeat offenders who cannot visit hospitals.