Dubai: Visitors of a restaurant in Kuwait were in for an unfortunate experience after the roof of the restaurant where they were dining in suddenly collapsed, local media reported.
No fatalities have been reported in the incident. However, one person got injured and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.
The restaurant is located inside the Avenues Mall, one of the most important and largest shopping centers in this Gulf country.
A video of the damaged restaurant has gone viral on social media showing the collapsed roof scattered on the ground.
The security services and medical personnel rushed to the site to secure the area.
Meanwhile, Kuwait has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days, which led to the disruption of schools and education institutes.
The engineering affairs departments in the Educational Facilities and Planning Sector of Ministry of Education said it is fully prepared to deal with the situation.
The department reaffirmed that the engineering teams will follow up with school principals about the conditions of their schools in order to take the necessary measures before the start of classes at the beginning of the week.