Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a worker at the residency affairs department to four years on charges of taking a bribe from an expatriate, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The female defendant was found guilty of taking KD500 in a bribe from a Pakistani resident in return for conducting a transaction related to an entry visa, Al Anba added.
The case was exposed in early June when police were tipped off about the defendant having taken a bribe. She was caught in an ambush with evidence of the offence and referred to public prosecution, the report said.
Earlier this week, Al Anba reported that Kuwaiti prosecutors had ordered the remand of a traffic employee suspected of illegally issuing dozens of driving licences for expatriates in return for money.
The alleged scam surfaced after authorities have recently started verification of driving licences held by expatriates in the country to exclude the ineligible ones and withdraw the illegally issued licences.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.