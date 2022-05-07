Cairo: Well-known Kuwaiti preacher Hassan Ali Al Hajri had passed away in Turkey after a long bout of illness, media reports have said.
Al Hajri had travelled abroad to be treated from a kidney ailment. He will be buried on Friday after the Asr (afternoon) prayers in the Subhan cemetery in Kuwait.
Al Hajri died in his 50s on Thursday at a hospital in Tukey where he was receiving treatment for renal failure, according to some reports.
He was also noted for engagement in several charitable schemes for victims in conflict zones including Syria and Yemen.
The cleric has also participated in several seminars and Islamic conferences in the past two decades.
Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Sheikh mourned Al Hajri’s death on Twitter, saying he was well-mannered and an advocate of moderate Islam.