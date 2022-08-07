Dubai: Kuwait’s new prime minister has vowed to fight nepotism (wasta) and follow a different approach, local media reported.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has instructed all ministers to follow a new and different approach, based on transparency and objectivity.
He is also said to have asked competent authorities not to pass any transactions that do not meet the criteria and not to succumb to wasta or parliamentary interventions as the new government begins its work after taking oath.
The paper said that Sheikh Ahmad has directed all ministers not to receive representatives of the dissolved Parliament or candidates for the upcoming elections in their offices, and not to allow interference in their work and the work of service departments.
Last month, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah as the new Prime Minister.
Sheikh Ahmad, the son of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, was appointed to form the new government.
The appointment comes three months after former Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Hamad Al Sabah submitted his resignation, in the fourth such case in the past two years.