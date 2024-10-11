Dubai: The Ministry of Education in Kuwait is grappling with a surge in retirement applications, as approximately 2,500 employees from educational, supervisory, and administrative roles seek to leave their posts.

The wave of resignations has overwhelmed the administrative sector responsible for processing retirements, putting the ministry under significant pressure to handle the backlog within a one-month deadline.

Educational sources report that the high volume of requests has strained ministry staff, who must complete a series of procedural steps for each retiree, including verifying documentation and coordinating with the Public Institution for Social Security to ensure legal compliance.

The influx of retirements not only burdens the administrative staff with a heavy workload but also poses challenges for filling the vacancies left behind.

With critical roles now open across educational, administrative, and supervisory levels, the ministry faces the urgent task of recruiting qualified candidates to maintain the continuity of Kuwait’s educational system.

Administrative staff are working closely with social security authorities to streamline retirement processes and ensure retirees receive their benefits on time.

Efforts are underway to enhance efficiency in processing retirements, including streamlining documentation and bolstering interdepartmental cooperation.

Sources have urged the ministry to consider staff redistribution and prioritise recruitment efforts to address the staff deficit.