Kuwait City: Dozens of citizens and political activists staged a demonstration at Sahat Al Erada in front of the parliament to protest against what they called government’s “blatant violations of the constitution and the law”.
Saleh Al Mulla, a former MP, posted a Tweet on Friday stating that he will be heading towards Al Erada square on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Interior allowed the protesters to express their views before asking the crowd to leave after 30 minutes.
Dissatisfaction with government
Al Mulla said that the peaceful protest was held due to several reasons mainly to express their discontent with the government’s incompetence in dealing with a number of issues. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah’s government has failed to solve numerous crises, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic and their mishandling of the issue, he said
The protest was called to highlight the government’s disrespect to the Kuwaiti constitution, specifically in agreeing to postpone all past and future motions to interrogate the prime minister.
Since the vote for motions took place, tension has been rising between the government and opposition MPs that called the vote “unconstitutional” and “against the parliament’s internal procedural law”.
The protesters called for political reforms, passing the amnesty law and amending the press and publications law, along with the cybercrime law.
In addition, several protesters held placards that read “the removal of both leaders” referring to the prime minister and head of parliament Marzouq Al Ghanim.