Cairo: A Kuwaiti lawmaker has called for an immediate ban on allowing men and women to mix at the country’s Ministry of Islamic Endowments (Awqaf), a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
MP Hamad Al Obeid said such mixing irks female employees at the ministry. “It is unacceptable to cause inconvenience to women employees at their workplaces, especially if they are doing their job well,” added Obeid who won in Kuwait’s September early legislative election.
There was no immediate comment from the Ministry of Awqaf.