Dubai: The Kuwaiti Public Prosecution has fined a Kuwaiti citizen KD200 ($665) for telling his son 'you are donkey', local media reported.
The boy is said to have filed a case against his father after the latter's foul-mouthed outburst. While being interrogated, the man admitted to calling his son a donkey.
It is not yet clear why the man called his son a donkey but the Public Prosecution decided to fine him KD200 after charging him with insulting his son.
This is not the first time such a case has been reported in Kuwait. In 2018, a Kuwaiti mother was sentenced to one month in jail for mistreating her children, and telling them “Hey donkey! You have to study”.
The Court of Misdemeanour convicted her of using bad words while they were studying at home.
The husband filed a complaint against his wife accusing her of traumatising his children. The outraged father supplied the court with photos and video recordings showing the mother insulting the children.
The Criminal Investigation Directorate investigated the husband’s claims and found compelling evidence against the mother. The law, which was issued in 2015, prohibits parents from mistreating their children in any way.