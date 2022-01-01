Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on all citizens to avoid unnecessary travel due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry advised citizens to postpone their travel abroad for their own safety.
“The rapid growth in the number of people infected with COVID-19 around the world increases the chances of getting infected and would lead many countries to change entry or exit rules to address this surge. Some countries may impose total lockdown which may lead to irregular, or cancellation of, flights,” the statement read.